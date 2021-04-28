Did You Miss Neonode's (NASDAQ:NEON) Impressive 128% Share Price Gain?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! Take, for example Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON). Its share price is already up an impressive 128% in the last twelve months. We note the stock price is up 9.3% in the last seven days. It is also impressive that the stock is up 107% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.

Neonode wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year Neonode saw its revenue shrink by 9.9%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 128%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:NEON Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Neonode has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 128% in the last twelve months. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Neonode is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

