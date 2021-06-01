Did You Miss MercadoLibre's (NASDAQ:MELI) Whopping 883% Share Price Gain?

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 17% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 883%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Given that MercadoLibre didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years MercadoLibre saw its revenue grow at 36% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Arguably, this is well and truly reflected in the strong share price gain of 58%(per year) over the same period. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like MercadoLibre, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:MELI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 1st 2021

MercadoLibre is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between MercadoLibre's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that MercadoLibre's TSR of 888% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that MercadoLibre shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 61% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 58%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for MercadoLibre you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

