Did You Miss Maxar Technologies' (NYSE:MAXR) Impressive 118% Share Price Gain?

While Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 24% in the last quarter. On the other hand, over the last twelve months the stock has delivered rather impressive returns. During that period, the share price soared a full 118%. So some might not be surprised to see the price retrace some. More important, going forward, is how the business itself is going.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Maxar Technologies saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

We doubt the modest 0.1% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. However the year on year revenue growth of 7.3% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Maxar Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 118% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Maxar Technologies you should be aware of.

