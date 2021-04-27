Did You Miss Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) Impressive 101% Share Price Gain?

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) share price has soared 101% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 18% over the last quarter. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 29% lower than it was three years ago.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Marathon Petroleum saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

We haven't seen Marathon Petroleum increase dividend payments yet, so the yield probably hasn't helped drive the share higher. Revenue actually dropped 37% over last year. It's fair to say we're a little surprised to see the share price up, and that makes us cautious.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:MPC Earnings and Revenue Growth April 27th 2021

Marathon Petroleum is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling Marathon Petroleum stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Marathon Petroleum, it has a TSR of 113% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Marathon Petroleum shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 113% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 11%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Marathon Petroleum is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is potentially serious...

