Did You Miss Lyft's (NASDAQ:LYFT) 85% Share Price Gain?

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) share price is up 85% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 43% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Lyft hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Lyft wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Lyft actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 47%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 85% the last twelve months. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:LYFT Earnings and Revenue Growth June 24th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Lyft

A Different Perspective

Lyft shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 85% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 4.8% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Lyft you should know about.

We will like Lyft better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

