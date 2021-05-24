Did You Miss Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings' (NYSE:LH) Impressive 110% Share Price Gain?

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. One great example is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) which saw its share price drive 110% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 10% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings managed to grow its earnings per share at 36% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 16% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 9.91 also suggests market apprehension.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:LH Earnings Per Share Growth May 24th 2021

We know that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 58% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 16% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

