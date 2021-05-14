Did You Miss IZEA Worldwide's (NASDAQ:IZEA) Whopping 300% Share Price Gain?

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 41% in the last quarter. But that isn't a problem when you consider how the share price has soared over the last year. Few could complain about the impressive 300% rise, throughout the period. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Of course, winners often do keep winning, so there may be more gains to come (if the business fundamentals stack up).

IZEA Worldwide wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year IZEA Worldwide saw its revenue shrink by 3.3%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 300%. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:IZEA Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling IZEA Worldwide stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that IZEA Worldwide shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 300% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for IZEA Worldwide (1 is potentially serious) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

