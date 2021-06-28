Did You Miss Inari Medical's (NASDAQ:NARI) Impressive 105% Share Price Gain?

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) share price has soared 105% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! In more good news, the share price has risen 4.3% in thirty days. Inari Medical hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

We don't think that Inari Medical's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

Over the last twelve months, Inari Medical's revenue grew by 139%. That's stonking growth even when compared to other loss-making stocks. Meanwhile, the market has paid attention, sending the share price soaring 105% in response. That sort of revenue growth is bound to attract attention, even if the company doesn't turn a profit. The strong share price rise indicates optimism, so there may be a better opportunity for buyers as the hype fades a bit.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:NARI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Inari Medical will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Inari Medical shareholders have gained 105% over the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 2.4% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Inari Medical better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Inari Medical (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

