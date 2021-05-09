Did You Miss Flowserve's (NYSE:FLS) 59% Share Price Gain?

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 59% beating the market return of 50% (not including dividends). Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 2.0% in the last three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year, Flowserve actually saw its earnings per share drop 39%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 1.9% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. Flowserve's revenue actually dropped 6.4% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:FLS Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Flowserve, it has a TSR of 63% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Flowserve has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 63% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.7%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Flowserve that you should be aware of before investing here.

