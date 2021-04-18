Did You Miss First US Bancshares' (NASDAQ:FUSB) 68% Share Price Gain?

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) share price is 68% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 54% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 12% in the last three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, First US Bancshares actually shrank its EPS by 40%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Indeed, when EPS is declining but the share price is up, it often means the market is considering other factors.

We doubt the modest 1.2% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Unfortunately First US Bancshares' fell 4.6% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:FUSB Earnings and Revenue Growth April 18th 2021

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of First US Bancshares, it has a TSR of 70% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that First US Bancshares shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 70% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand First US Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with First US Bancshares .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

