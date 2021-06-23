Did You Miss DexCom's (NASDAQ:DXCM) Whopping 441% Share Price Gain?

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) share price has soared 441% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 23% in about a quarter.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last half decade, DexCom became profitable. Sometimes, the start of profitability is a major inflection point that can signal fast earnings growth to come, which in turn justifies very strong share price gains.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how DexCom has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

DexCom provided a TSR of 8.4% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 40% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with DexCom (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

We will like DexCom better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

