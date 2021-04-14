Did You Miss DAVIDsTEA's (NASDAQ:DTEA) Whopping 456% Share Price Gain?

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 12% in the last month. But that isn't a problem when you consider how the share price has soared over the last year. Few could complain about the impressive 456% rise, throughout the period. So it is not that surprising to see the stock retrace a little. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Given that DAVIDsTEA didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year DAVIDsTEA saw its revenue shrink by 25%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 456% since this time a year ago. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:DTEA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 14th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that DAVIDsTEA shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 456% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 11% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for DAVIDsTEA (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

