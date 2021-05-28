Did You Miss Cree's (NASDAQ:CREE) Whopping 315% Share Price Gain?

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 14% in the last month. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 315%. Impressive! So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

Cree wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Cree saw its revenue shrink by 14% per year. So it's pretty surprising to see that the share price is up 33% per year. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. At the risk of upsetting holders, this does suggest that hope for a better future is playing a significant role in the share price action.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CREE Earnings and Revenue Growth May 28th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Cree will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Cree shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 89% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 33%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Cree has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

