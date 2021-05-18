Did You Miss Copart's (NASDAQ:CPRT) Whopping 467% Share Price Gain?

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. To wit, the Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) share price has soared 467% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Copart achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 27% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 41% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CPRT Earnings Per Share Growth May 18th 2021

This free interactive report on Copart's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Copart provided a TSR of 46% over the year. That's fairly close to the broader market return. Most would be happy with a gain, and it helps that the year's return is actually better than the average return over five years, which was 41%. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Copart you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

