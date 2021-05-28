Did You Miss CNA Financial's (NYSE:CNA) 52% Share Price Gain?

It's always best to build a diverse portfolio of shares, since any stock business could lag the broader market. But the goal is to pick stocks that do better than average. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has done well over the last year, with the stock price up 52% beating the market return of 44% (not including dividends). Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 1.1% in three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year CNA Financial grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 78%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 52% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on CNA Financial, despite the growth. Interesting.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:CNA Earnings Per Share Growth May 28th 2021

We know that CNA Financial has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think CNA Financial will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for CNA Financial the TSR over the last year was 61%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CNA Financial shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 61% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 15% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CNA Financial .

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

