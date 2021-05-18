Did You Miss Build-A-Bear Workshop's (NYSE:BBW) Whopping 383% Share Price Gain?

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) share price is up a whopping 383% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 62% in about a quarter. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 5.6% higher than it was three years ago.

Build-A-Bear Workshop wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Build-A-Bear Workshop saw its revenue shrink by 25%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 383% since this time a year ago. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for Build-A-Bear Workshop in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Build-A-Bear Workshop shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 383% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Build-A-Bear Workshop (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

