Did You Miss BorgWarner's (NYSE:BWA) 79% Share Price Gain?

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) share price is up 79% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 55% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 14% in the last three years.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year, BorgWarner actually saw its earnings per share drop 35%.

So we don't think that investors are paying too much attention to EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We are skeptical of the suggestion that the 1.5% dividend yield would entice buyers to the stock. Revenue was pretty flat year on year, but maybe a closer look at the data can explain the market optimism.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:BWA Earnings and Revenue Growth April 9th 2021

BorgWarner is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for BorgWarner the TSR over the last year was 82%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that BorgWarner shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 82% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with BorgWarner , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.



Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

