Did You Miss Bed Bath & Beyond's (NASDAQ:BBBY) Whopping 397% Share Price Gain?

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has generated a beautiful 397% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 51% over the last quarter. Also impressive, the stock is up 32% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Because Bed Bath & Beyond made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Bed Bath & Beyond actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 14%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 397%. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. While this gain looks like speculative buying to us, sometimes speculation pays off.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:BBBY Earnings and Revenue Growth April 8th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Bed Bath & Beyond stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Bed Bath & Beyond has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 397% in the last twelve months. That certainly beats the loss of about 6% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Bed Bath & Beyond better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bed Bath & Beyond .

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.