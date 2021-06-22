Did You Miss Bausch Health Companies' (NYSE:BHC) 57% Share Price Gain?

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market But Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 57% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 49% in the last year.

Given that Bausch Health Companies didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Bausch Health Companies saw its revenue shrink by 5.0% per year. The falling revenue is arguably somewhat reflected in the lacklustre return of 9% per year over that time. That's pretty decent given the top line decline, and lack of profits. We'd keep an eye on changes in the trend - there may be an opportunity if the company returns to growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BHC Earnings and Revenue Growth June 22nd 2021

Bausch Health Companies is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Bausch Health Companies will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Bausch Health Companies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 49% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Bausch Health Companies (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

