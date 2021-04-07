Did You Miss Ampco-Pittsburgh's (NYSE:AP) Impressive 159% Share Price Gain?

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) share price has soared 159% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 12% over the last quarter. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 7.8% in the last three months. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 27% in the last three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Ampco-Pittsburgh went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

We think the growth looks very prospective, so we're not surprised the market liked it too. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:AP Earnings Per Share Growth April 7th 2021

This free interactive report on Ampco-Pittsburgh's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ampco-Pittsburgh shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 159% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 9% per year over five years. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ampco-Pittsburgh that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

