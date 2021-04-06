Did You Miss Affimed's (NASDAQ:AFMD) Whopping 359% Share Price Gain?

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) share price is up a whopping 359% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. And in the last month, the share price has gained 14%. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 309% in the last three years.

Because Affimed made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last year Affimed saw its revenue shrink by 44%. So it's very confusing to see that the share price gained a whopping 359%. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. Typically, when we see this in a biotech stock, it's because investors are getting excited about an impending drug development milestone, such as clinical trial results. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:AFMD Earnings and Revenue Growth April 6th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Affimed shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 359% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 14% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Affimed better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Affimed (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



