Did You Catch These Biotech High-Flyers Before They Hit New Highs Yesterday?

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks we recently highlighted on our site hit new highs yesterday. Have you included them in your investment portfolio yet? Ticker Published Date Published Price Maximum Price Since Publication Last Closing Price Maximum Gain % Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF) Nov.17, 2022 $28.42 $54.97 $46.70 93% Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH) Oct.12, 2022 $3.25 $7.45 $6.74 129% TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) Jul.29, 2022 $6.34 $24.50 $22.38 286% Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Jun.3, 2022 $12.66 $41.88 $41 230% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Mar.15, 2023 $6.88 $8.85 $8.19 28% Accolade Inc. (ACCD) Jan.6, 2023 $7.35 $16.60 $15.97 125% The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) Oct.27, 2022 $91.08 $102.26 $101.89 12% Iveric Bio Inc. (ISEE) Aug.10, 2022 $13.73 $32.00 $30.92 133% Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Jan.24, 2023 $8.44 $22.04 $19.88 161%

