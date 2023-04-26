News & Insights

Did You Catch These Biotech High-Flyers Before They Hit New Highs Yesterday?

April 26, 2023 — 03:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks we recently highlighted on our site hit new highs yesterday. Have you included them in your investment portfolio yet?

Ticker

Published Date

Published Price

Maximum Price Since Publication

Last Closing Price

Maximum Gain %

Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)

Nov.17, 2022

$28.42

$54.97

$46.70

93%

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (RVPH)

Oct.12, 2022

$3.25

$7.45

$6.74

129%

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)

Jul.29, 2022

$6.34

$24.50

$22.38

286%

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

Jun.3, 2022

$12.66

$41.88

$41

230%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)

Mar.15, 2023

$6.88

$8.85

$8.19

28%

Accolade Inc. (ACCD)

Jan.6, 2023

$7.35

$16.60

$15.97

125%

The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG)

Oct.27, 2022

$91.08

$102.26

$101.89

12%

Iveric Bio Inc. (ISEE)

Aug.10, 2022

$13.73

$32.00

$30.92

133%

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)

Jan.24, 2023

$8.44

$22.04

$19.88

161%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

