Did You Buy a Game at This Store in the Past 5 Years? Claim Your Free Money

Many teens (and adults, for that matter) passed the long hours in the summer of 2020 playing video games. And now they may get money for it.

One retailer has proposed a settlement in a lawsuit that could result in you getting paid. Read on for more details.

GameStop’s Settlement

If you purchased a video game online from the GameStop website between August 18, 2020, and April 17, 2025, and also had a public Facebook account using your legal name, you could claim $5 in cash or $10 to use toward a purchase on GameStop’s website.

The company has proposed a settlement in a class action lawsuit after allegedly disclosing personally identifiable information (PII) of its online video game customers to Facebook through Facebook tracking pixel without consent. According to the Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA), GameStop should not have shared the identifying information of its customers who requested or obtained “video materials,” which includes video games sold by GameStop that contain cut scenes that are the same type of content protected by the VPPA.

GameStop has proposed to settle and, if the proposal is approved, will owe consumers and other parties involved in the suit a gross settlement of $4.5 million to pay all valid claims, along with legal fees.

How To Claim Your Money

Claiming your money is easy and takes only a few minutes online. File your claim at Aldana v. GameStop. You’ll need your mailing address, Facebook profile URL, and the email or phone number associated with your Venmo or PayPal account, unless you prefer to provide your bank account information for a Zelle transfer. If you prefer a GameStop credit of $10, you’ll need a GameStop account and can provide that information.

If you qualify to make a claim, you should have received a unique ID number in an email with the subject “Aldana v. GameStop – Notice of Proposed Class Action Settlement.” You must file a claim by August 15, 2025.

When Will You Get Your Money?

The downside? The court has not yet approved the settlement, and the final approval hearing is slated for September 18, 2025. So it may be a while before you receive your money. Fortunately, an extra $10 to use at GameStop.com could be the perfect back-to-school gift for your child, tween or teen.

You also have until August 15, 2025, exclude yourself from the settlement or object to the settlement.

