Did Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Insiders Buy Up More Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN).

What Is Insider Buying?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Yield10 Bioscience

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Jack Schuler for US$1.6m worth of shares, at about US$4.25 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$7.50), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Jack Schuler purchased 466.64k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$5.99. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:YTEN Insider Trading Volume May 18th 2021

Does Yield10 Bioscience Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 18% of Yield10 Bioscience shares, worth about US$6.7m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Yield10 Bioscience Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Yield10 Bioscience and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Yield10 Bioscience. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Yield10 Bioscience (of which 2 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

