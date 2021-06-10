Did Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Insiders Sell Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR).

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Whirlpool Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP & President of North America Region, Joseph Liotine, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.6m worth of shares at a price of US$237 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$230. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in Whirlpool didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:WHR Insider Trading Volume June 10th 2021

I will like Whirlpool better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Whirlpool Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Whirlpool. In total, Executive VP & President of North America Region Joseph Liotine sold US$2.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Whirlpool

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of Whirlpool shares, worth about US$62m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Whirlpool Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Whirlpool stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Whirlpool is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Whirlpool. For example, Whirlpool has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

But note: Whirlpool may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.