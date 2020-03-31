Did We Just Leave The Bear Market? If Only It Were That Simple

Over the past several days, there’s one question that I’ve had to answer repeatedly: Has the market bottomed? If you’ve been following my articles you will see I’ve attempted to answer that question on several occasions. When I’m not being asked if we’ve hit bottom, it is often substituted with, when will it bottom?

Monday’s trading action, however, took the discussion to another level. I was asked something that I didn’t think I would have been asked this year, much less in thirty days since it began: Did we just leave the bear market? Yes, someone did ask that. And yes, it’s as ridiculous as it sounds. Though, to be fair, the idea is not entirely wrong, mathematically speaking.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday rose higher by 690.70 points, or more than 3%, continuing to build from last week’s strong rally. Microsoft’s (MSFT) 7% rise offset the 6% decline in Boeing (BA). As it stands, the Blue Chip index closed the session at 22,327.48. This compares to its all-time high of 29,568.57 reached on February 12. My math says, when factoring the Dow’s 13% gain last week, it is now just 24.5% below its record high.

It’s true, a bear market is defined as when stocks are 20% or more from their highs. By that definition, the answer would be no, we are still in a bear market. But wait a minute — there’s the other side of the coin. A bull market is defined as when stocks are 20% higher from their lows. Considering the Dow’s 18,213.65 low reached on March 13, a week ago from Monday, that translate to 22.5% rise higher from the lows as of yesterday’s 22,327.48 close. This means we are in a bull market, right? Not exactly.

Indeed, stocks rising 20% higher from their lows has been a time-honored definition of bull market.

Only if it were that simple. We can’t be in two opposing markets at the same time.

What we don't know is whether this recent uptrend will last. As the moment, the bears are still on the prowl. There are still too many uncertainties that the market has yet to price in. The only thing we can be certain about is that there’s has been and will continue to be tons of volatility.

Double-digit percentage moves in the Dow has become the norm, with circuit breaker pauses having become seemingly as common as the sound of opening/closing bell. This current bear market is due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, which has caused an unprecedented complete stoppage of global economic activity. For that matter, who can take this market seriously when the Dow soars 13% in the same week that confirmed cases in the U.S. surpassed that of every nation? Consider, the markets also rose when news broke that some 3.3 million people had filed for unemployment benefits.

What’s more, the Federal Reserve estimate suggests we have not yet seen the worst. And just to get a sense of how bad things might get, James Bullard, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, sees a scenario where the coronavirus impact could to lead to 47 million job losses, pushing the unemployment rate north of 30%. For some context, the unemployment rate was at 3.5% in February.

In other words, what we are seeing in market resembles more of a relief rally and less about any renewed optimism about where things are heading. The best place to ride out the uncertainty is with high-quality companies, with strong balance sheets and earnings you can depend on. Those qualities are assigned premiums no matter what market we’re in.

