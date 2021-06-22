Did Vipshop Holdings' (NYSE:VIPS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 69%?

Some Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 61% over the last three months. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. Unfortunately its return of 69% is below the market return of 134%.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Vipshop Holdings achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 28% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 11% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 11.44 also suggests market apprehension.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:VIPS Earnings Per Share Growth June 22nd 2021

We know that Vipshop Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling Vipshop Holdings stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Vipshop Holdings had a tough year, with a total loss of 16%, against a market gain of about 41%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 11%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Vipshop Holdings you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

