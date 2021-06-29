Did United Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:UTHR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 64%?

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market But United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 64% over five years, which is below the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 46% in the last year.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, United Therapeutics actually saw its EPS drop 14% per year.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

The revenue reduction of 2.3% per year is not a positive. It certainly surprises us that the share price is up, but perhaps a closer examination of the data will yield answers.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:UTHR Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

A Different Perspective

United Therapeutics' TSR for the year was broadly in line with the market average, at 46%. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 10% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with United Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

