Did United Bancshares' (NASDAQ:UBOH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 97%?

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) share price is up 97% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 49% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Looking back further, the stock price is 40% higher than it was three years ago.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year United Bancshares grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 69%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 97% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for United Bancshares the TSR over the last year was 102%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that United Bancshares has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 102% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 15% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand United Bancshares better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for United Bancshares you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

