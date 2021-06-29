Did UGI's (NYSE:UGI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 47%?

A diverse portfolio of stocks will always have winners and losers. But the goal is to pick stocks that do better than average. One such company is UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI), which saw its share price increase 47% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 45% (not including dividends). Zooming out, the stock is actually down 11% in the last three years.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year UGI grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 116%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 47% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about UGI as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 11.05.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:UGI Earnings Per Share Growth June 29th 2021

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on UGI's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of UGI, it has a TSR of 53% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that UGI has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 53% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 4%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand UGI better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with UGI (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

UGI is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

