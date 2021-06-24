Did TrueBlue's (NYSE:TBI) Share Price Deserve to Gain 99%?

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) share price is up 99% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 43% (not including dividends). If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 11% higher than it was three years ago.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year TrueBlue grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

TrueBlue's revenue actually dropped 22% over last year. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:TBI Earnings and Revenue Growth June 24th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that TrueBlue shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 99% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 9% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand TrueBlue better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for TrueBlue you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

