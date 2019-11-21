Did This Stock Catch Your Eye? (BHVN)

(RTTNews) - Stock on the move...

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. (BHVN)

Shares of Biohaven Pharma have gained 9 percent over the last 5 trading days.

Biohaven is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing drugs for neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases.

The Company has the following catalysts to watch out for in the coming months:

-- Rimegepant Zydis orally disintegrating tablet (ODT), Biohaven's lead oral drug candidate from its NOJECTION migraine platform, is under FDA review, with a decision expected in the first quarter of 2020. -- A pivotal phase III preventative treatment of migraine trial with Rimegepant is underway, with topline data expected at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 or early first quarter of 2020. -- A phase II/III trial of intranasally administered Vazegepant for the acute treatment of migraine is ongoing, with top-line data anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2019. -- A pivotal phase III clinical trial assessing Troriluzole in General Anxiety Disorder is ongoing, and topline data is anticipated at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 or early first quarter of 2020. -- A phase III clinical trial for Verdiperstat for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy is ongoing.

BHVN has traded in a range of $29.17 to $67.86 in the last year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $53.88, up 2.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.