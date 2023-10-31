Did This $9 Billion Acquisition Make Realty Income a Risky High-Yield Dividend Stock?

Recently, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall took a look at whether Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a safe high-yield dividend stock. Barely a day later, the company announced a $9 billion acquisition that affects the thesis. In this follow-up video, Jason takes a closer look at the announced deal to acquire Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC), whether it's a good deal, and whether Realty Income is still safe.

*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Oct. 30, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 30, 2023.

Jason Hall has positions in Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.