Did The Underlying Business Drive Revolve Group's (NYSE:RVLV) Lovely 395% Share Price Gain?

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) has generated a beautiful 395% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 33% over the last quarter. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Revolve Group went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

Unfortunately Revolve Group's fell 3.4% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:RVLV Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Revolve Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Revolve Group shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 395% over the last twelve months. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 33%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Revolve Group you should know about.

