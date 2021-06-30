Did The Underlying Business Drive Overstock.com's (NASDAQ:OSTK) Lovely 506% Share Price Gain?

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. To wit, the Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) share price has soared 506% over five years. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. On top of that, the share price is up 47% in about a quarter.

It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Overstock.com moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:OSTK Earnings Per Share Growth June 30th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Overstock.com has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 243% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 43% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Overstock.com better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Overstock.com .

