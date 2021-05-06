Did The Underlying Business Drive Origin Agritech's (NASDAQ:SEED) Lovely 301% Share Price Gain?

It hasn't been the best quarter for Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 28% in that time. But over the last year the share price has taken off like one of Elon Musk's rockets. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 301% in that time. Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. The real question is whether the fundamental business performance can justify the strong increase over the long term.

Because Origin Agritech made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Origin Agritech actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 43%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 301% since this time a year ago. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. To us, a gain like this looks like speculation, but there might be historical trends to back it up.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Origin Agritech has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 301% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Origin Agritech (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant) .

