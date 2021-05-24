Did The Underlying Business Drive Ontrak's (NASDAQ:OTRK) Lovely 804% Share Price Gain?

The last three months have been tough on Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 55%. But over five years returns have been remarkably great. To be precise, the stock price is 804% higher than it was five years ago, a wonderful performance by any measure. So we don't think the recent decline in the share price means its story is a sad one. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Because Ontrak made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Ontrak saw its revenue grow at 59% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 55% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Ontrak, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGM:OTRK Earnings and Revenue Growth May 24th 2021

Take a more thorough look at Ontrak's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Ontrak shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 57% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 55%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ontrak better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Ontrak you should be aware of.

