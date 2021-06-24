Did The Underlying Business Drive Neuronetics' (NASDAQ:STIM) Lovely 753% Share Price Gain?

Active investing isn't easy, but for those that do it, the aim is to find the best companies to buy, and to profit handsomely. When you find (and hold) a big winner, you can markedly improve your finances. For example, the Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) share price is up a whopping 753% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. On top of that, the share price is up 26% in about a quarter. We'll need to follow Neuronetics for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Given that Neuronetics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Neuronetics actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 18%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 753% since this time a year ago. It's pretty clear the market isn't basing its valuation on fundamental metrics like revenue. While this gain looks like speculative buying to us, sometimes speculation pays off.

A Different Perspective

Neuronetics boasts a total shareholder return of 753% for the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 26%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Neuronetics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Neuronetics you should know about.

