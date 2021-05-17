Did The Underlying Business Drive LSB Industries' (NYSE:LXU) Lovely 466% Share Price Gain?

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. For example, the LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) share price is up a whopping 466% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 43% gain in the last three months. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 13% in the last three years.

Given that LSB Industries didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, LSB Industries' revenue grew by 3.3%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So the 466% gain in just twelve months is completely unexpected. We're happy that investors have made money, but we can't help questioning whether the rise is sustainable. It just goes to show that big money can be made if you buy the right stock early.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:LXU Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that LSB Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 466% over one year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 9% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with LSB Industries .

