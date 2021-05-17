Did The Underlying Business Drive iCAD's (NASDAQ:ICAD) Lovely 362% Share Price Gain?

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. But that doesn't displace its brilliant performance over three years. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 362%. As long term investors the recent fall doesn't detract all that much from the longer term story. The share price action could signify that the business itself is dramatically improved, in that time.

iCAD wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 3 years iCAD saw its revenue grow at 5.4% per year. Considering the company is losing money, we think that rate of revenue growth is uninspiring. So we're surprised that the share price has soared by 67% each year over that time. We'll tip our hats to that, any day, but the top-line growth isn't particularly impressive when you compare it to other pre-profit companies. Shareholders would want to be sure that the share price rise is sustainable.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:ICAD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for iCAD in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

iCAD provided a TSR of 44% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 24% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand iCAD better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with iCAD .

