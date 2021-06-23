Did The Underlying Business Drive Horizon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lovely 496% Share Price Gain?

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) share price. It's 496% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 14% gain in the last three months. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 8.0% in 90 days).

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last half decade, Horizon Therapeutics became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:HZNP Earnings Per Share Growth June 23rd 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Horizon Therapeutics has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Horizon Therapeutics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 75% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 43% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Horizon Therapeutics .

