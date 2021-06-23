Did The Underlying Business Drive Fair Isaac's (NYSE:FICO) Lovely 363% Share Price Gain?

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. Don't believe it? Then look at the Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) share price. It's 363% higher than it was five years ago. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. In the last week the share price is up 2.5%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Fair Isaac achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 26% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 36% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 52.84.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:FICO Earnings Per Share Growth June 23rd 2021

We know that Fair Isaac has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Fair Isaac shareholders gained a total return of 24% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 36% per year for five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Fair Isaac better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Fair Isaac has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Fair Isaac may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.