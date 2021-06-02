Did The Underlying Business Drive EuroDry's (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lovely 522% Share Price Gain?

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) share price is up a whopping 522% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 236% gain in the last three months. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. Looking back further, the stock price is 194% higher than it was three years ago.

Given that EuroDry didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year EuroDry saw its revenue shrink by 2.7%. This is in stark contrast to the splendorous stock price, which has rocketed 522% since this time a year ago. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. While this gain looks like speculative buying to us, sometimes speculation pays off.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:EDRY Earnings and Revenue Growth June 2nd 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that EuroDry rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 522% over the last year. That gain actually surpasses the 43% TSR it generated (per year) over three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for EuroDry (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

