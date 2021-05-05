Did The Underlying Business Drive Deckers Outdoor's (NYSE:DECK) Lovely 520% Share Price Gain?

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Don't believe it? Then look at the Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) share price. It's 520% higher than it was five years ago. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. It's also good to see the share price up 13% over the last quarter.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, Deckers Outdoor managed to grow its earnings per share at 24% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 44% average annual increase in the share price. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:DECK Earnings Per Share Growth May 5th 2021

We know that Deckers Outdoor has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Deckers Outdoor's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Deckers Outdoor has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 144% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 44%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Deckers Outdoor better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Deckers Outdoor , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We will like Deckers Outdoor better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

