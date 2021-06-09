Did The Underlying Business Drive Carver Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CARV) Lovely 675% Share Price Gain?

While some are satisfied with an index fund, active investors aim to find truly magnificent investments on the stock market. When an investor finds a multi-bagger (a stock that goes up over 200%), it makes a big difference to their portfolio. For example, the Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) share price is up a whopping 675% in the last year, a handsome return in a single year. And in the last month, the share price has gained 67%. Also impressive, the stock is up 191% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Carver Bancorp isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over the last twelve months, Carver Bancorp's revenue grew by 4.7%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. So it's truly surprising that the share price rocketed 675% in a single year. We're happy that investors have made money, but we can't help questioning whether the rise is sustainable. This is an example of the huge profits some lucky shareholders occasionally make on growth stocks.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqCM:CARV Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Carver Bancorp shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 675% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 33% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Carver Bancorp better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Carver Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

