Did the Outlook for Stocks and Bonds Shift This Morning?

I love what I do and feel blessed to do it, but commenting on or writing about financial markets and investments -- or trading them for that matter -- can be a humbling experience. We make calls on the market based on a logical analysis of the best available data and evidence, then watch as the exact opposite of what we anticipated happens. It happens to all of us at times and is sometimes just a matter of timing.

Yesterday, for example, long-time and well respected Wall Street guy, Jim Bianco, who now runs his own firm, Bianco Research, said on Jim Cramer's podcast that the 10-year yield was headed to above 5% within a couple of weeks. That was a reasonable call, even if it was a bit late. The 10-Year yield hit its highest level since 2007 at around 4.8% yesterday morning, so forecasting 5% wasn’t exactly bold. If Bianco or anyone else had done so a couple of months ago when the 10-Year yield was down around 4%, fair enough, but to do so at just below 5% seems like “non-news.”

The point here is not to belittle or ridicule Bianco’s call. I am sure that even a half-hearted search of the archive of my work here would show many examples of the same thing, and his 5% thing at least has the virtue of seeming at the time to have a good chance of being right. No, the point here is that the timing of the prediction was unfortunate, and it was made to look bad by a big change in the tone of the available data.

This morning, the day after that call, the ADP jobs report came out and indicated much slower than expected growth in private sector jobs. When you add that to some other breaking news, that mortgage demand has fallen off a cliff, the obvious conclusion is that more than a year and a half after the Fed started to hike rates, those rate hikes are having an impact.

But let’s not get carried away here. The ADP report is just one unofficial measure of the state of the jobs market, and it doesn’t have an exactly stellar history of being a predictor of what is to come in the official report. The official report for September is due on Friday morning and will give us a clearer picture of the employment situation last month. Nor is the fall in mortgage demand a new thing. Demand for home loans has been in a sustained decline as rates have risen, just as you would expect.

Taken together, though, these numbers do give a reason for a “data dependent” FOMC to think again about further hikes, and the market is reacting to that possibility this morning. The yield on the 10-Year has thus dropped from an overnight high of 4.88% to around 4.73% as I write.

That is a big move in a Treasury yield and while it could reverse later today and yields could resume their upward march, reaching 5% soon looks much less likely this morning than it did just a few hours ago when Bianco made his call.

As I said, this kind of thing has probably happened to anyone who has ever traded, and certainly to anyone who has publicly given a market forecast. In punditry, one can ignore it and hope it gets buried in the daily flood of news, but in trading and investing, that is the worst possible option. Understanding that you will get things wrong and being able to adapt when you do are probably the most important traits a trader can have. In this case, it is not even a question of getting things wrong, per se: The call was right when it was made, but now there is new evidence. The data, which reliably indicated stubborn inflation and a strong economy for a year or so, is only now starting to indicate some weakness and an easing of inflationary pressure.

In terms of the impact on interest rates, that is good news, obviously. Based on what has been influencing stocks recently, that should be a sign that the market is about to turn. However, that might not be the case here. If the official jobs report on Friday confirms what the ADP report suggests, that hiring was down significantly last month, it will be seen initially through the lens of its impact on the Fed. Stocks will probably climb and yields will probably fall in response at first, but there are longer-term implications that will reverse that move in stocks.

So far, most of the market has held on to the belief that a full recession can be avoided. However, if the official numbers show the same thing as the ADP report, that the jobs market has weakened significantly, that belief will fade. The numbers would make another rate hike less likely and a forward-looking market like Treasuries could even start to price in the possibility of future cuts. That possibility, though, would be based on economic weakness, causing stocks to fall further.

Jim Bianco’s call on Jim Cramer’s podcast yesterday was fair enough in the circumstances, but those circumstances changed just hours after he made it. He may still be right, and yields may well hit 5% before long. But if the change in the tone of the data that we saw this morning is confirmed and continues, that won’t last long, and we could see yields falling as stocks decline for a while. For now, that is what I believe will happen, but should Friday’s jobs report or any other data release in the future suggest otherwise, I reserve the right to change my mind.

