Did Tesla Finally Provide Clarity on Merger With SpaceX?

There has been much speculation on whether Elon Musk would eventually combine Tesla TSLA and SpaceX SPCX. The two companies share a founder, operate at the cutting edge of technology and have worked together across artificial intelligence, robotics and manufacturing.

On Tesla's second-quarter 2026earnings call when Musk was asked about a Tesla-SpaceX merger and whether it made strategic sense, he didn't dismiss the idea. Instead, he acknowledged that the two companies are becoming more closely intertwined.

Quoting him, “As you can tell from the many collaborations on so many fronts with SpaceX, there's more and more overlap.” He added that discussions about combining companies could not take place on anearnings calland would need to follow the "appropriate process."

While the response stopped well short of confirming any merger plans, it also didn't rule out the possibility. Musk, in fact, chose to emphasize the growing operational relationship between the two companies.

The Growing Overlap Between Tesla & SpaceX

Tesla and SpaceX are no longer simply two companies run by the same CEO. Their relationship has evolved into a strategic partnership spanning artificial intelligence, semiconductor manufacturing, robotics and connectivity.

Earlier this year, Tesla deepened its ties with SpaceX through an investment and a framework agreement, allowing the companies to expand collaboration on projects such as Terafab and Digital Optimus. The closer relationship was also reflected in Tesla's second-quarter results, where the company recorded a $1 billion mark-to-market gain on its SpaceX investment.

Developed jointly by Tesla and SpaceX, Terafab is a large-scale semiconductor manufacturing project that Musk described as critical to Tesla's future. The facility will help produce the AI chips needed to scale Optimus, Tesla's humanoid robot. Without sufficient chip supply, the company's long-term robotics ambitions could face constraints.

The companies are also working together on Digital Optimus. SpaceX's larger AI model helps assign tasks to the robot, highlighting how the two companies are increasingly sharing expertise in AI and computing rather than operating as completely separate technology businesses.

The collaboration extends beyond AI and robotics. Musk revealed that SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service will be integrated into Tesla's Cybercab and eventually into all Tesla vehicles in markets where Starlink is available. He said reliable connectivity is essential for autonomous ride-hailing because cellular networks still have coverage gaps, even in densely populated regions such as Silicon Valley. Starlink would also ensure robotaxis remain connected while also supporting high-bandwidth services such as video streaming and other in-car entertainment.

Why Investors Keep Asking the Question

The growing collaboration between Tesla and SpaceX explains why merger speculation continues. The two companies are becoming increasingly intertwined across technologies that are central to their long-term strategies.

The similarities also extend beyond collaboration. Much of both companies' valuations today is driven not by their traditional businesses—selling electric vehicles in Tesla's case or launching rockets in SpaceX's—but by investor expectations around artificial intelligence and future technologies. Tesla is betting on autonomy, robotics and AI-driven manufacturing, while SpaceX is expanding beyond space transportation into satellite communications and AI-enabled infrastructure. As those ambitions converge, it's easy to see why investors continue to debate whether the partnership could eventually evolve into something bigger.

Musk also has a history of bringing companies within his broader ecosystem together through acquisitions and strategic restructurings— from Tesla's acquisition of SolarCity in 2016 to xAI's purchase of X and, more recently, SpaceX's acquisition of xAI.

The Bottom Line

Tesla's latestearnings calldidn't confirm that a merger with SpaceX is in the works. But it did provide the clearest indication yet that the relationship between the two companies is becoming deeper and more strategic. Rather than focusing solely on merger speculation, investors should keep a close watch on how quickly Terafab ramps, whether Starlink integration expands beyond Cybercab, and if Tesla deepens its financial ties with SpaceX.

Tesla and SpaceX carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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