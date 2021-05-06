Did Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Insiders Sell Shares?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we'll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise'.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman of the Board, David Smith, for US$20m worth of shares, at about US$34.57 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$32.61. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$9.3m for 322.50k shares. On the other hand they divested 1.15m shares, for US$37m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:SBGI Insider Trading Volume May 6th 2021

Sinclair Broadcast Group Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Sinclair Broadcast Group recently. In that time, insiders dumped US$36m worth of shares. On the flip side, insider Mario Gabelli spent US$716k on purchasing shares. Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the shares are not cheap.

Does Sinclair Broadcast Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Sinclair Broadcast Group insiders own 36% of the company, worth about US$877m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Sinclair Broadcast Group Tell Us?

The stark truth for Sinclair Broadcast Group is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Sinclair Broadcast Group has 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

