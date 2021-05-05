Did Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) Insiders Sell Shares?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So before you buy or sell Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Rockwell Medical Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, David Richmond, sold US$102k worth of shares at a price of US$1.02 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$0.90. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. David Richmond was the only individual insider to sell over the last year. Notably David Richmond was also the biggest buyer, having purchased US$18k worth of shares.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 9.21k shares worth US$18k. But insiders sold 100.00k shares worth US$102k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:RMTI Insider Trading Volume May 5th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own US$1.8m worth of Rockwell Medical stock, about 2.1% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Rockwell Medical Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Rockwell Medical shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Rockwell Medical insiders. And we're not picking up on high enough insider ownership to give us any comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Rockwell Medical you should be aware of.

But note: Rockwell Medical may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.