Did PCSB Financial's (NASDAQ:PCSB) Share Price Deserve to Gain 29%?

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Over the last year the PCSB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PCSB) share price is up 29%, but that's less than the broader market return. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 10% in the last three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year PCSB Financial grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 14%. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 29% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:PCSB Earnings Per Share Growth April 30th 2021

We know that PCSB Financial has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on PCSB Financial's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year PCSB Financial shareholders have received a TSR of 30%. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 55%. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 2.6% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. We hope the turnaround in fortunes continues. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

We will like PCSB Financial better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.